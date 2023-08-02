Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Anime Reveals 2 New Cast Members for 'Ranoa Magic Academy Arc'

New arc begins in anime's 5th episode on Sunday

The official website for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , the second season of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime, announced on Tuesday that its "Ranoa Mahō Daigaku-hen" (Ranoa Magic Academy Arc) will start in the anime's fifth episode on Sunday. The anime's staff also revealed two new cast members for the new arc:

Fairouz Ai as Rinia Dedorudia

Minami Tanaka as Pursena Adoldia

The anime will air for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half premiered on Tokyo MX on July 2 before airing on other networks, and the second half will air from April to June, 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs. The season will have a total of 25 episodes.

assistant director) is replacingas the director at) is also replacing Okamoto as the series script supervisor.) is the new character designer.

Masakazu Miyake returns as the sole art director listed, and Makiko Doi returns as the sole color key artist listed. The returning staff also includes compositing director of photography Shinji Tonsho , editor Akinori Mishima , sound director Jin Aketagawa , sound effects artist Tsutomu Ueno , and musical composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa . EGG FIRM is producing. LONGMAN performs the opening theme song "spiral," and Yuiko Ōhara performs the ending theme song "Musubime" (Knot).

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."