A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast

The official website for the television anime adaptation of author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada 's Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudō-ki ( A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life ) light novel series began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Friday.

The website also revealed six more cast members, the show's theme song artists, and a new key visual. saji will perform the opening theme song, and Miho Okasaki will perform the ending theme song.

The new cast includes:

The anime will premiere in October, and will star:

Kaito Ishikawa as Earth

as Earth Daisuke Namikawa as Taichi Tanaka

as Taichi Tanaka Reina Ueda as Fairy Queen

as Fairy Queen Tasuku Hatanaka as Zwei

as Zwei Miho Okasaki as Milly

Yuichi Nakazawa (animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Welcome to the NHK , Accel World ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! Stars!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Watabe ( Glass Fleet , Surgeon Elise ) and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ) are the main character designers. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music.

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless! He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!

AlphaPolis began releasing the novels in 2014. Shūya Rikudō launched the manga adaptation in 2014.