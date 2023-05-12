A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, Staff, October Debut

Key visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada 's Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudō-ki ( A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life ) light novel series began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the main cast, staff, and the show's October debut.

The anime will star:

Yuichi Nakazawa (animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Welcome to the NHK , Accel World ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! Stars!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Watabe ( Glass Fleet , Surgeon Elise ) and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ) are the main character designers. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music.

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless! He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!

AlphaPolis began releasing the novels in 2014. The novels' 27th volume shipped on February 20.

Shūya Rikudō launched the manga adaptation in 2014. The manga's 10th volume shipped on February 21.