Mononoke Anime Film's Teaser Reveals Hiroshi Kamiya, More Staff, 2024 Summer Release

The official website for the Mononoke anime film unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals the film's staff, 2024 summer release date, and Hiroshi Kamiya as the new voice of the protagonist the Medicine Seller.

The film was previously slated to open this year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai will no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Twin Engine stated in the notice:

...the animated film " MONONOKE " sets in Ōoku (historically the women's quarters of Edo Castle) and tries to depict the suffering and remedy of women. Judging from the standpoint of the story, we decided to change the cast of the Medicine Seller.

As previously announced, Kenji Nakamura will return to direct the Mononoke film, with production at Twin Engine . The new staff members include:

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation , and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll , but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel and Netflix , the latter of which only added the anime in March earlier this year. New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.