News
Girls & Panzer, Princess Principal Producer Shunpei Maruyama Passes Away

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Maruyama was former president of animation studio Actas

Manga creator Yūji Takemura reported on Tuesday that his brother-in-law, anime producer Shunpei Maruyama, has passed away. Takemura did not reveal the cause of Maruyama's death, but said that his family has already held a wake and funeral.

Maruyama was formerly the president of Actas, the studio that is perhaps best known for the Girls & Panzer and Princess Principal original anime franchises. Maruyama was animation producer for both anime, including the 2015 Girls und Panzer der Film anime film and the Princess Principal: Crown Handler six-part film series (of which three have been released). Maruyama's last post on his Twitter account was New Year art featuring Girls & Panzer protagonist Miho and Princess Principal protagonist Ange.

In his time with Actas, Maruyama also produced the Nighthead Genesis, Kotetsushin Jeeg, Kowarekake no Orgel, Mayo elle Otokonoko, Mazinkaiser SKL, Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman, Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars, and Long Riders! anime.

Sources: Yūji Takemura's Twitter account, Oricon News via Otakomu

