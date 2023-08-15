News
Girls & Panzer, Princess Principal Producer Shunpei Maruyama Passes Away
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Yūji Takemura reported on Tuesday that his brother-in-law, anime producer Shunpei Maruyama, has passed away. Takemura did not reveal the cause of Maruyama's death, but said that his family has already held a wake and funeral.
Maruyama was formerly the president of Actas, the studio that is perhaps best known for the Girls & Panzer and Princess Principal original anime franchises. Maruyama was animation producer for both anime, including the 2015 Girls und Panzer der Film anime film and the Princess Principal: Crown Handler six-part film series (of which three have been released). Maruyama's last post on his Twitter account was New Year art featuring Girls & Panzer protagonist Miho and Princess Principal protagonist Ange.
明けましておめでとうございます。— 丸山俊平 (@k16angel) December 31, 2022
本年もよろしくお願いいたします。
株式会社アクタス 丸山俊平
#garupan #pripri pic.twitter.com/cI7gcdWyk4
In his time with Actas, Maruyama also produced the Nighthead Genesis, Kotetsushin Jeeg, Kowarekake no Orgel, Mayo elle Otokonoko, Mazinkaiser SKL, Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman, Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars, and Long Riders! anime.
Sources: Yūji Takemura's Twitter account, Oricon News via Otakomu