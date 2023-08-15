Girls & Panzer, Princess Principal Producer Shunpei Maruyama Passes Away

Manga creator Yūji Takemura reported on Tuesday that his brother-in-law, anime producer Shunpei Maruyama , has passed away. Takemura did not reveal the cause of Maruyama's death, but said that his family has already held a wake and funeral.

Maruyama was formerly the president of Actas , the studio that is perhaps best known for the Girls & Panzer and Princess Principal original anime franchises. Maruyama was animation producer for both anime, including the 2015 Girls und Panzer der Film anime film and the Princess Principal: Crown Handler six-part film series (of which three have been released). Maruyama's last post on his Twitter account was New Year art featuring Girls & Panzer protagonist Miho and Princess Principal protagonist Ange.

In his time with Actas , Maruyama also produced the Nighthead Genesis , Kotetsushin Jeeg , Kowarekake no Orgel , Mayo elle Otokonoko , Mazinkaiser SKL , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman , Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars , and Long Riders! anime.