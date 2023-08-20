Live-Action Ya Boy Kongming! Show's Teaser Video Previews Dean Fujioka Speaking Entirely in Chinese

Series premieres on September 27 at 10:00 p.m. JST

The official Twitter account for the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga began streaming a teaser video for the show on Saturday. The video features Dean Fujioka narrating entirely in Chinese. Fujioka will also play Liu Bei in the show.

The series will premiere on September 27, and will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) in Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot.

plays Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang), while plays protagonist Eiko.

Other cast members include:

Mirai Moriyama as Owner Kobayashi

Koharu Sugawara as Mia Iriomote

Ryūbi Miyase as Kabe Taijin

Rikako Yagi as Nanami Kuon

Mandy Sekiguchi as Keiji Maezono

Shūhei Shibue will be one of the directors for the series, with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter.

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1. The company describes the manga:

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 12th volume on July 18.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video on April 18.