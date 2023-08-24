Watari-kun's ***** is About to Collapse Manga Ends in September

Romantic comedy manga launched in 2014

Watari-kun no xx ga Hōkaisunzen

The September issue of'srevealed on Tuesday that's) manga will end with the final two chapters in the magazine's October issue, which will release on September 20.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally and describes the story:

Naoto Watari has had his share of struggles: his parents died two years ago, and now he and his sister live at his aunt's house. There, his desire to protect his sister earned him notoriety as "the guy with the sister complex"—which never mattered to him, as his sister always came first. But when Satsuki, a childhood friend-turned-enemy(?), becomes his school mate, Naoto's ordinary life is thrown into chaos ... and Satsuki may just be the beginning.

Narumi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in August 2014. The manga moved its serialization to Monthly Young Magazine in November 2015. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and its 15th volume on August 18.

Narumi launched the Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ) manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2013, and moved it to the magazine's Storia Dash website after the magazine ceased publication in 2019. Takeshobo published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on July 11. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The manga also inspired a live-action television series that premiered in 2015, followed by a New Year's Special in January 2016, a New Year's Eve Special in December 2016, and another special in April 2019. The live-action series' second season premiered in 2020.