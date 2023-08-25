Live-Action One Piece Series Unveils 2nd Single by AURORA

Frozen II performer sings Nami's theme song in series debuting on August 31

The staff for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga revealed and released the second single "My Sails Are Set" feat. AURORA by songwriters, composers, and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli ( The Witcher ) and AURORA ( Frozen II's "Into the Unknown") on digital platforms on Friday.

Belousova and Ostinelli commented:

“We were looking for an exceptional artist with a global presence to perform Nami's theme song, embody Nami's rebellious spirit, portray her as an incredibly badass member of the Straw Hats crew, a sharp thief and navigator, but at the same time, fragile, with a dark past, impacted by a childhood trauma. As soon as we met AURORA, we immediately knew she was the one. We first introduce the "My Sails Are Set" theme as soon as the audience meets Nami in a quirky, playful, determined manner. Whereas our “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” was developed within a singular episode, this time around with “My Sails Are Set” we're able to introduce it at the very beginning of the season and then develop it throughout, thus giving the audience an opportunity to really dive into the theme and explore its various shapes and forms before climaxing into its most powerful and lyrical song rendition performed by AURORA. AURORA is truly brilliant, incredibly musical, she was so eager to bring it all to reflect all the various traits of Nami's personality. You can truly feel and hear AURORA's passion all the way throughout the song. And when the song explodes in the last chorus with her powerful vocal chanting, this magical moment always takes your breath away!”

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The series will debut exclusively onon August 31.

The series' soundtrack — featuring the main theme "WEALTH FAME POWER" by Belousova and Ostinelli — will launch on the same day.

Original creator Oda, who is also serving as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he is "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync." The series will have eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The live-action cast includes:

The Japanese voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji in the One Piece TV anime will reprise their roles in the Japanese dub . Additionally, Iñaki Godoy and and Taz Skylar will dub Luffy and Sanji, respectively, in Spanish.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

Source: Press release