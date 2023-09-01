Nanji Nanpun Chikyū ga Nankai Mawattara Manga Ends

© DMM Music/40mP

Nanji Nanpun Chikyū ga Nankai Mawattara

The October issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday thatand Kotoba Hoshino's manga adaptation ofand(With How Many Hours, Minutes, and Times the Earth has Turned) music story project will end in the magazine's next issue on September 28.

The manga adapts the hybrid music video and story project, which tells a love story set in the modern world and the past, with two lives that transcend space and time. The project has three songs with three different vocalists, with each song forming the basis of each arc in the manga.

Machida and Hoshino launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in August 2022.

DMM Music and composer and producer 40mP launched the project in March 2021.

Machida has been writing scripts and story concepts for anime since Fortune Dogs in 2002. Machida has written such anime as Ramen Fighter Miki , Lucky Star , Tears to Tiara , Okamikakushi - Masque of the Wolf , The IDOLM@STER , Chaika the Coffin Princess , Endride , SHOW BY ROCK!! , Harukana Receive , My Master Has No Tail , and Pole Princess!! .