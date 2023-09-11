The official website for the television anime adaptation of Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto 's Dead Mount Death Play manga revealed on Monday the key visual and teaser promotional video of the anime's second cours (quarter of a year), which revealed its October 9 premiere.

The website also announced that Yoshihiro Satsuma will replace Manabu Ono as director for the anime's second cours .

The show's second half will premiere on October 9 on the Tokyo MX and BS 11 channels at 24:00 JST (effectively, October 10 at 12:00 midnight). It will then premiere on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , AT-X , and Hokkaido TV . The anime will also stream on d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai .

The anime's first half premiered on April 10, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Satsuma is now directing the anime at GEEK TOYS . Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Saki , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is now supervising the series' script and is supervising the direction. Hisashi Abe ( Chobits , Gunslinger Girl , Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters. Ono, Yukie Sugawara (Overlord, The Vampire Dies in No Time ) and Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ) are penning the script, and Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director. HALF H·P STUDIO is credited for sound production. F.M.F ( Yūki Nara , eba, Kana Utatane ) is composing the music.

Inori Minase , who voices Misaki Sakimiya in the series is performing the anime's new opening theme song "Scrap Art," and Yūma Uchida , who voices Takumi Kuruya, is performing the new ending theme song "Hope."

Yen Press publishes the manga in English as chapters are released in Japan. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right... In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected -- reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling...not quite himself...... Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this??

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) and Fujimoto ( Red Raven ) launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2017.

