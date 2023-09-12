Mr. Osomatsu Spinoff Anime Matsuinu Unveils Main Staff in Promo Video

The official website of Matsuinu, a line of dog character products inspired by the Mr. Osomatsu anime, started streaming a promotional video for the Matsuinu television anime, and revealed its staff on Tuesday.

Tetsuya Endo ( Saiyuki Reload , One Piece: Episode of Skypiea , Mojacko ) is directing the anime at Point Pictures, and is also in charge of the series scripts with scriptwriter Hitomi Ogawa ( BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! ). Yūki Nagashima is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto , Ruka Kawada , Tetsuya Shitara , and Yayoi Sekimukai are composing the music. Avex Pictures is in charge of music production, and FuRyu is credited for the Matsuinu original character design.

The anime will premiere on October 7 within TV Tokyo 's Eeny Meeny Miney Mo (Iniminimanimo) program, which starts at 7:00 .a.m. (October 6 at 6:00 p.m. EDT). Eeny Meeny Miney Mohas previously aired anime series aimed at children such as Pui Pui Molcar Driving School . The Matsuinu anime will also run on the AT-X channel on October 12 at 10:05 p.m. JST (9:05 a.m. EDT).

Matsuinu first debuted as a line of game prizes that reimagine the Matsuno brothers as a Shiba Inu, husky, retriever, Boston terrier, Pomeranian, and chihuahua in March 2018. It has since then expanded through different projects including collaboration cafes, merchandise sales, and books.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime was in turn inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise announced in June 2021 that it will get two new anime films with limited theater screenings in Japan in 2022 and 2023. The first new film, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ , premiered in Japan in July 2022. The second film, Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomari-kai ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Soul's Takoyaki Party and the Legendary Sleepover Party) premiered in Japan on July 21.

The franchise also includes three anime seasons, an earlier anime film, various anime shorts, and a live-action film.