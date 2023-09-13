Code Geass: Lost Stories Mobile Game Launches in English

Trailer, cast message video streamed

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Wednesday that it has released the Code Geass : Lost Stories social game for iOS and Android devices. The company posted a trailer and a video featuring messages from cast members Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch), Ami Koshimizu (Kallen), Yukana (C.C.), and Manaka Iwami (original character Anone):

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

©SUNRISE／PROJECT GEASS Character Design ©2006 CLAMP・ST © SUNRISE／PROJECT GEASS Character Design ©2006-2008 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-AKITO Character Design ©2006-2011 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design©2006-2017 CLAMP・ST ©2019 EXNOA LLC ·f4samruai

The game launched for smartphones as well as on PC via theGame Player in May 2022. The game is free to play, with optional in-game purchases available.

DMM Games had announced in November 2021 that it was restarting the game's development process with f4samurai as the developers.

The game features a new story with full voice acting. Segments with Knightmare Frames are in full 3D.

The main character (players can choose between male or female designs, designed by Shirabi ) works with Lelouch and the Order of the Black Knights at the beginning of the game. The Pendulum is an original Knightmare Frame design by Astrays for the game. The main character pilots the Pendulum in the game's original story.

The action role-playing game was originally slated to launch in winter 2018 as a PC browser game, but was then listed with no release window. Rock band FLOW perform the game's theme song "Pendulum."

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.