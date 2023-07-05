Code Geass: Lost Stories Game Gets English Release

Game launches for iOS, Android in 2023

Komoe Joy, DMM Games , and Bandai Namco Filmworks announced last week that they will release the Code Geass : Lost Stories social game in English in 2023 for iOS and Android devices. Preregistration is available. The game's official YouTube channel streamed the opening anime video, which features animation from Sunrise and FLOW 's theme song "Pendulum."

©SUNRISE／PROJECT GEASS Character Design ©2006 CLAMP・ST © SUNRISE／PROJECT GEASS Character Design ©2006-2008 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-AKITO Character Design ©2006-2011 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design©2006-2017 CLAMP・ST ©2019 EXNOA LLC ·f4samruai

The game launched for smartphones as well as on PC via the DMM Game Player in May 2022. The game is free to play, with optional in-game purchases available.

©SUNRISE／PROJECT GEASS Character Design ©2006 CLAMP・ST © SUNRISE／PROJECT GEASS Character Design ©2006-2008 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-AKITO Character Design ©2006-2011 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design©2006-2017 CLAMP・ST ©2019 EXNOA LLC ·f4samruai

DMM Games

had announced in November 2021 that it was restarting the game's development process withas the developers.

The game features a new story with full voice acting. Segments with Knightmare Frames are in full 3D .

The main character (players can choose between male or female designs, designed by Shirabi ) works with Lelouch and the Order of the Black Knights at the beginning of the game. The Pendulum is an original Knightmare Frame design by Astrays for the game. The main character pilots the Pendulum in the game's original story.

The action role-playing game was originally slated to launch in winter 2018 as a PC browser game, but was then listed with no release window.

Source: Code Geass : Lost Stories game's website via Siliconera





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.