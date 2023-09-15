News
'You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story' Anime's Video Unveils October 6 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the television anime of Makiko Nagaoka's Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi (You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story) light novel series on Friday. The video announces the anime's October 6 premiere date, and also previews the anime's ending theme song "Aikotoba" (Password) by the rock band AliA.
The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on October 6 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT). It will then run on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV and KBS Kyoto.
The series stars:
KUN plays KEN, a famous gaming streamer with over a million subscribers.Hideaki Oba (Love of Kill, Pandalian, Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist) is directing the anime at ENGI. Hiroko Fukuda (Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yōsuke Itō (Holmes of Kyoto, Hensuki, The Detective Is Already Dead) is designing the characters for animation based on magako's original illustrations. Kei Haneoka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. Takeshi Takadera (Yowamushi Pedal) is the sound director.
Maaya Uchida performs the opening theme song "Love You Tender!"
The novels center on the relationship between Ryūto Kashima, a gloomy social outcast, and Runa Shirakawa, a popular girl at school. Their relationship begins when Ryūto has to ask Runa out as part of losing a game, and she ends up going out with him after saying "Well, I'm free right now, after all." They have completely different social circles, and completely different hobbies, but as they hang out with each other, they begin recognizing and even accepting those differences as something to bond over.
Nagaoka launched the light novel series under Kadokawa's Fantasia Bunko label with the first novel volume in September 2020, with illustrations by magako. The sixth volume shipped on March 17, and the seventh volume will ship on September 20.
Carpaccio Noyama launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in February 2022. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 12, and will publish the fourth volume on October 12. Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga in English under the title You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.