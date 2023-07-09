The staff for the television anime adaptation of Makiko Nagaoka 's Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi (You Were Experienced, I Wasn't, And This is How We Started Dating) light novel series unveiled a promotional video, key visual, additional cast, theme songs, and October debut on Sunday. Maaya Uchida performs the opening theme song "Love You Tender!," and rock band AliA perform the ending theme song "Kakurenbo" (Hide-and-Seek).

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Aoi Koga as Maria Kurose, Ryūto's classmate and first-year junior high school transfer student. She is a neat girl who may have a secret.

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Ayaka Fukuhara as Nikoru Yamana, Runa's best friend and an oni gyaru (gal). She may appear scary, but she is kind.

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Tomori Kusunoki as Akari Tanikita, Runa's friend and an original individual gyaru (gal). She says what she wants and is addicted to handsome idols.

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Fukushi Ochiai as Yūsuke Ichiji, Ryūto's classmate who enjoys watching gameplay videos and is absorbed in his studies

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Ren Nishina, Ryūto and Ichiji's friend, although he is not in their class. He enjoys game commentary videos, but his grades are in a pinch as a result.

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Tomoaki Maeno as Shūgo Sekiya, a prep student aiming for medical school. He helps counsel Ryūto with his troubles

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

KUN plays KEN, a famous gaming streamer with over a million subscribers.

The series stars:

Natsuki Hanae as Ryūto Kashima

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

Saori Ōnishi as Runa Shirakawa

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会

© 長岡マキ子・magako/KADOKAWA/キミゼロ製作委員会

) is directing the anime at) is overseeing the series scripts, and) is designing the characters for animation based on's original illustrations.) is composing the music.is producing the music.) is the sound director.

The novels center on the relationship between Ryūto Kashima, a gloomy social outcast, and Runa Shirakawa, a popular girl at school. Their relationship begins when Ryūto has to ask Runa out as part of losing a game, and she ends up going out with him after saying "Well, I'm free right now, after all." They have completely different social circles, and completely different hobbies, but as they hang out with each other, they begin recognizing and even accepting those differences as something to bond over.

Nagaoka launched the light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label with the first novel volume in September 2020, with illustrations by magako . The sixth volume shipped on March 17.

Carpaccio Noyama launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in February 2022. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 12. Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga in English under the title You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story .



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.