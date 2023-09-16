Overtake! Motorsports Anime Reveals Ending Theme in New Promo Video

Kadokawa and TROYCA revealed a new promotional video for their Overtake! collaborative anime project at the Kyoto International Anime Manga Fair event on Saturday. The video reveals and previews Tasuku Hatanaka 's ending theme song "Good Luck."

The event also screened the anime's first episode.

© KADOKAWA・TROYCA/オーバーテイク!製作委員会

The anime will premiere on thechannel on October 1 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on, and

The story centers on the motor sport Formula 4 (F4). Freelance photographer Kōya Madoka finds himself in a slump due to a certain reason. He goes to Fuji International Speedway to work on a story, and he meets the highschool F4 racer Haruka Asahina. He suddenly finds his heart racing after not feeling much for a long time. With that, he starts supporting Haruka and the "Komaki Motors" youth team to help Haruka achieve his dreams.

The anime stars:

Kadokawa and TROYCA are credited with the original work. Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) is directing the anime at TROYCA . Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 franchise , Technoroid Overmind ) is overseeing the series scripts. Masako Matsumoto is adapting Takako Shimura 's ( Wandering Son , Aldnoah.Zero ) original character designs for animation. Katsuhiko Takayama (series composition for Aldnoah.Zero , Two Car ) is supervising the project. Kana Utatane ( The Legendary Hero is Dead! ) is composing the music.

VTuber Kanae is performing the opening theme song "Tailwind."

Source: Stage presentation at Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.