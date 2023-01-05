Kadokawa, Troyca, Director Ei Aoki to Announce TV Anime on January 20

Kadokawa announced on Friday that it will stream a press conference with the anime studio TROYCA to announce their original television anime with director Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) on Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EST).

The live-streamed event will feature Aoki, TROYCA president and producer Toshiyuki Nagano , and Kadokawa producer Sayaka Ueda. The event will also host and announce the anime's cast.

Aoki and Nagano co-founded TROYCA in 2014, and Aoki is currently a board director of the studio. Aoki directed Aldnoah.Zero and Re:CREATORS at the studio.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.