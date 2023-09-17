The Law of Ueki Creator Tsubasa Fukuchi Ends Golden Spiral Manga

Manga launched in April 2022

's Sunday Webry service published the 68th and final chapter of'smanga on Saturday.

The fantasy story centers on Zabi, who ventures into the outside world Utopie in order to save his kingdom of Tolso — the last human nation which is fast running out of land and resources.

Fukuchi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2022. The manga moved to Sunday Webry on April 22 earlier this year. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume last Friday. The seventh volume will ship on October 18, and the eighth and final volume will ship on November 17.

Weekly Shonen Sunday serialized Fukuchi's The Law of Ueki manga from 2001 to 2004 and the sequel The Law of Ueki + from 2005 to 2007. Viz Media published The Law of Ueki manga in North America, while Geneon Entertainment and Funimation released its television anime.

Source: Sunday Webry