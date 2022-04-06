Law of Ueki's Tsubasa Fukuchi Launches Golden Spiral Manga on April 13

Fantasy manga centers on character who tries to save last human nation

This year's 19th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsubasa Fukuchi will launch a new manga titled Golden Spiral in the magazine's next issue on April 13. The fantasy story centers on Zabi, who ventures into the outside world Utopie in order to save his kingdom of Tolso, the last human nation which is fast running out of land and resources.

The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear on the issue's front cover.

Other manga creators will also launch new manga in subsequent issues of Weekly Shonen Sunday . Kawabatao will launch the Volley Volley manga about a Soft Tennis doubles pair in this year's 21st issue. Nekoguchi will launch Kono Manga no Heroine wa Morisaki Amane desu. (This Manga's Heroine Is Amane Morisaki.) in the combined 22nd and 23rd issue. The artist mmk will launch the romantic comedy adventure manga Love Come Quest in the 24th issue.

Weekly Shonen Sunday serialized Fukuchi's The Law of Ueki manga from 2001 to 2004 and the sequel The Law of Ueki + from 2005 to 2007. Viz Media published The Law of Ueki manga in North America, while Geneon Entertainment and Funimation released its television anime.