HIDIVE to Stream The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Anime

Series premieres on October 2

© 志瑞祐・遠坂あさぎ／ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ／聖剣学院の魔剣使い製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the television anime ofand's) light novel series for the fall 2023 season.

The anime will premiere on October 2 on TV Tokyo at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 3) before airing on other networks. ABEMA will stream the anime early on September 25 at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, September 26).

The anime stars:

Hiroyuki Morita is directing the anime at Passione . Takayuki Noguchi is in charge of character design, based on Asagi Tōsaka and Asuka Keigen 's original designs. Yuuji Nomi is composing the music. Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director.

Additional staff includes:

©Yu Shimizu, Asagi Tohsaka／KADOKAWA／Excalibur Academy Project

will perform the opening theme song "Sen-nen Ai" (Thousand Year Love), and singer-songwriterwill perform the ending theme song "Yururi" (Leisurely).

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019, and the novels are ongoing.

Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.