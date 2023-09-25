Harada's One Room Angel Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Show

MBS announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Harada 's One Room Angel boys-love manga that will premiere on MBS ' "Drama Shower" programming block on October 19.

© ワンルームエンジェル」製作委員会・MBS

Shūhei Uesugi ( One Week Friends , River's Edge , left in image above) plays Kōki, while Kansai Johnny's Jr. member Takuya Nishimura (right) plays the angel.

The manga centers on Kōki, an apathetic convenience store employee, and a self-proclaimed angel that Kōki meets. The story begins when Kōki is stabbed by a random thug, and in his dying moments, sees an angel. He thought that he was being welcomed into the afterlife, but he finds himself fully healed. And when he returns home, he finds that same angel already there. After finding out that the angel has no memories, and cannot fly, Kōki takes pity on him and lets him stay with him for a while.

Yuka Eda (live-action Play it Cool, Guys series) is directing the series, with scripts by Aya Watatane.

Harada serialized the manga, a remake of a 2013 short story "Tomarigi" (Perch), in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine from 2017 to 2019. Shodensha published one compiled book volume for the manga in 2019.

KUMA published Harada 's Happy Crappy Life manga in English on May 2. Denpa has licensed Harada 's Yata-Momo manga.

