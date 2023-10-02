Engaged to the Unidentified Manga Ends in Next Volume

Manga launched in 2009, inspired 2014 TV anime

© Cherry Arai, Ichijinsha

The 15th compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on September 27 that the manga will end with its next volume.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the manga's television anime adaptation, and the company describes the anime's story:

Not every girl gets what she wants on her 16th birthday, but Kobeni's gift is something she never saw coming: an arranged marriage! Thanks to her late grandfather, Kobeni's been engaged to a total stranger since childhood, and even though she's supposedly met him she doesn't remember a single thing about him. But when her groom-to-be and his younger sister suddenly move in to her house, Kobeni finds that there's something off about these new additions to the family.

Arai launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Manga 4-Koma Palette magazine in 2009, but moved it to Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex magazine in April 2022 after Manga 4-Koma Palette ceased publication in February 2022. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in February 2015.

Arai ended the Sansha Sanyō ( Three Leaves, Three Colors ) manga in December 2018. Hobunsha published the 14th and final volume in January 2019. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in April 2016. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in July 2017.