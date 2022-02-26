Manga in Manga 4-Koma Palette Magazine's Fates Revealed, Locodol Manga Ends

The April issue of Ichijinsha 's Manga 4-Koma Palette magazine revealed the fates of the manga serializing in the magazine on Tuesday. The issue also published the final chapter Kōtarō Kosugi 's Futsū no Joshikōsei ga Locodol Yattemita manga (the manga launched in the magazine in 2011). The April issue of the magazine was its final issue.

The following manga will move to Ichijinsha 's Ichijinplus manga website:

Yono's Ansatsu no Kimi wa Korosenai

Goten's Shokuryō Seisei Skill o Te ni Ireta no de, Isekai de Shōkai o Tachiageyō to Omoimasu

Harumare's Yūjin Chara no Ore ga Motemakuru Wake Nai Daro?

Haru Iori's Shiro no Mahō no Uriko-san - Isekai no Onnanoko to Nakayoku Naru Hōhō

Sora's Yasashii Kyōshi no Shitsukekata

The following manga will move to Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine:

The magazine launched in September 2006 as Manga 4-Koma Kings Palette . Manga that have appeared in the magazine include: Mikakunin de Shinkōkei ( Engaged to the Unidentified ), Futsū no Joshikōsei ga Locodol Yattemita , Fushigi na Somera-chan ( Magical Somera-chan ), Danchigai , Miritari! (Military!), and Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ( Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ). All six manga have inspired anime adaptations.