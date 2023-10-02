News
One Peace Books Licenses Tales of the Tendo Family Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
1st volume of Ken Saitō's launches in English on April 9
One Peace Books confirmed to ANN on Monday that it has licensed Ken Saitō's Tales of the Tendo Family (Tendō-ke Monogatari) manga. The company will release the first volume on April 9, 2024 and the second volume on June 25. The company also unveiled the English covers for the first two volumes:
The company describes the first volume:
Masato, a son of the Tendo family, is meant to marry Hojo Ran, the daughter of a baron. There's just one problem: she's a fake. The real Ran has fled after hearing that few make it out of the Tendo family alive. In her place is a young woman who says she will die if it means saving someone else's life.
Saitо̄ debuted the manga in Hakusensha's LaLa DX magazine in August 2014. Hakusensha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 5.
Source: Email correspondence