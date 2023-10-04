A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics TV Anime Unveils Main Staff, 2024 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku 's Henjin no Salad Bowl ( A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) light novel series unveiled the anime's main staff listing, 2024 premiere, and a teaser visual on Wednesday.

© 平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Masafumi Sato ( Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , Denki-Gai , Saint October ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Studio Comet . Hirasaka is personally overseeing and writing the series scripts with Kenichi Yamashita ( The tale of outcasts , Actually, I Am… , Hensuki , MF Ghost ). Kazuhiro Fukuchi is designing the characters.

The series will air on TBS and other channels in 2024.

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Hirasaka ( Haganai , A Sister's All You Need ) and Kantoku ( Sasaki and Peeps , The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. ) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The fifth volume shipped on July 19.

Kōtarō Yamada ( Sword Art Online: Project Alicization ) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's second volume shipped on June 12.

Source: Comic Natalie