Spy Classroom Novels Get Stage Play in January

©竹町・トマリ/KADOKAWA/「スパイ教室」製作委員会 ©舞台「スパイ教室」製作委員会

Spy Kyōshitsu

Spy Room

light novel series is getting a stage play that will debut in January 2024.

The play will run for 13 performances from January 20-28 at the Ginza Hakuhinkan Theater in Tokyo. Entries for tickets via lottery start on Saturday.

Satoshi Oogita is directing the play, and Watashiomu is penning the script.

The play stars:

Yui Yokoyama as Lily

Fuyuna Asakura as Grete

Sena as Sibylla

Sana Hoshimori as Monika

Haruna Ishii as Thea

Kaoru Takaoka as Sara

Saki Kitazawa as Annett

Ui Sakura as Erna

Makoto Renjō as Klaus

Jun Takada as Guido

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan on January 5, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime's second season premiered in Japan on July 13. HIDIVE again streamed the series as it aired.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.



