MBC Anime: KamiErabi GOD.app Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2024

Company also states 1st season will have 13 episodes

MBC Anime

— a new joint venture between Saudi Arabia-basedGroup and"dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the Middle East region" — stated in a press release on Friday that theoriginal television anime has a second season planned for 2024.also stated the first season will have 13 episodes.

MBC Anime revealed the news in an announcement that MBC Group's streaming platform Shahid will stream KamiErabi GOD.app (under the title Kami.App ) and Protocol: Rain .

MBC Anime also said it invested in both anime, and is "now part of the production committees" for both Fuji TV and TV Asahi , which are airing the two shows respectively.

The KamiErabi GOD.app anime premiered on October 4 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block, and then on Fuji TV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it airs in Japan.

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ) at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music. ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."

Source: Press release