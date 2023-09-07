News
KamiErabi GOD.App Anime's Trailer Reveals Cast, More Staff, Theme Songs, October 4 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for Fuji TV and Yokō Tarō's KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime streamed on Friday the anime's official trailer, which reveals its cast, additional staff, and October 4 premiere. The trailer also previews the opening theme song "Scrap & Build" by ELAIZA, and reveals the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart" by Alisa.
The anime also revealed a new visual by character designer Atsushi Ohkubo:
The anime's cast includes:
The anime will premiere on October 4 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:55 a.m.), and then on Fuji TV's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.Newly announced staff includes:
- Assistant Directors: Keisuke Ide, Yuichi Ishima, Ryochimo
- Animation Character Design: Junko Yamanaka, Yuki Moriyama
- Production Design: Naoya Tanaka, Paturi Ferdinand
- Sculpting Director/Illustration Director: Mitsunori Kataama
- Motion Graphic Design: Shinya Satō
- Sacred Treasure Design: Takehiko Hoashi
- Animation Director: Naoto Tokumaru
- CG Supervisors: Hirokazu Ayukawa, Susumu Sugai, Tetsuo Maeda, Kazuki Eigen
- Art Directors: Mitsuo Yoshino, Yoshikatsu Matsumoto, Taichi Shishido
- Sound Director: Takayuki Yamaguchi
- Planning and Production: Slow Curve
The anime's story centers on a "fetish x battle royale game" between god candidates named "Influencers."
Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia) is directing the anime at UNEND. JIN (Kagerou Project) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
Fuji TV first announced the original anime in March, with the tagline, "God, the world today is also going crazy."
Sources: KamiErabi GOD.app anime's website, Press release