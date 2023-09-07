×
News
KamiErabi GOD.App Anime's Trailer Reveals Cast, More Staff, Theme Songs, October 4 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ayane Sakura, Gakuto Kajiwara, Ai Fairouz, Yūki Shin, more star in "fetish x battle royale game" original anime

The official website for Fuji TV and Yokō Tarō's KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime streamed on Friday the anime's official trailer, which reveals its cast, additional staff, and October 4 premiere. The trailer also previews the opening theme song "Scrap & Build" by ELAIZA, and reveals the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart" by Alisa.

The anime also revealed a new visual by character designer Atsushi Ohkubo:

kamierabi
© カミエラビ製作委員会

The anime's cast includes:

Kazuki Ura as Goro, the protagonist involved in a killing spree
kamigoro
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Sara Matsumoto as Honoka, the super sadistic girl
kamihonoka
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Shūichi Uchida as Akitsu, Goro's good-natured best friend
kamiakitsu
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Natsuko Abe as Chika, the glib mad scientist
kamichika
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Gakuto Kajiwara as Kōki, the student council president who looks like a delinquent
kamikoki
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Tomori Kusunoki as Iyo, an idol with a reason at the peak of her popularity
kamiiyo
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Ai Fairouz as Mitsuko, a bright adult video actress
kamimitsuko
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Yūki Shin as Tatsuya, the student council vice president and goes by the nickname Tenshi-kun
kamitatsuya
© カミエラビ製作委員会
Ayane Sakura as Lall, a mysterious presence that activates her abilities with raw meat
kamilall
© カミエラビ製作委員会

The anime will premiere on October 4 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:55 a.m.), and then on Fuji TV's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

kami-erabi-god.app
©カミエラビ製作委員会
Newly announced staff includes:

The anime's story centers on a "fetish x battle royale game" between god candidates named "Influencers."

Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia) is directing the anime at UNEND. JIN (Kagerou Project) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.

Fuji TV first announced the original anime in March, with the tagline, "God, the world today is also going crazy."

Sources: KamiErabi GOD.app anime's website, Press release

