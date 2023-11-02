Kei Sasuga's 'Issho ni Kurashite Iidesuka?' Manga Moves to Grand Jump Magazine on November 15

© Kei Sasuga, Shueisha

May I Live With You?

This year's 23rd issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that's) manga will move its serialization to the magazine, starting with the magazine's 24th issue on November 15.

The manga's story is about a young man living in a share house together with five beautiful women with special circumstances.

Sasuga launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 21. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 19.

Sasuga wrote the "Koinaka Gaihi Desu!!" (It's a Secret Love Affair!!) one-shot manga in Grand Jump magazine in October 2022. It was Sasuga's first work in a Shueisha publication.

Sasuga launched the Domestic Girlfriend manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014, and ended it in June 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 28th and final compiled book volume in August 2020.

Crunchyroll posted chapters of the Domestic Girlfriend manga in English as they debuted in Japan. Kodansha Comics also released the manga digitally, and debuted the 28th volume in English in February 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for streaming and home video release, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also began streaming the anime after the first four episodes had aired. HIDIVE produced an English dub for the anime.