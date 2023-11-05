Disney to Acquire Comcast's Remaining Stake in Hulu for US$8.6 Billion

Acquisition would make Disney sole owner of streaming service

Business reported on Thursday that Disney will acquire's 33% stake in the streaming servicefor US$8.61 billion this year. After this, Disney will own the entirety of the streaming service.

Comcast stated, “We look forward to the appraisal process and the determination of Hulu 's fair market value which we expect will reflect the extraordinary value of the business.” CNN Business reported that the companies will complete the formal appraisal process in 2024.

Disney+ raised the price of its ad-free tier from US$10.99 to US$13.99 per month on October 12, while the ad-free tier for Hulu rose from US$14.99 to US$17.99. The subscription for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundled together costs US$19.99 as of September 6. The prices of ad-supported tiers remain unchanged.

Disney+ added an ad-supported tier in December 2022.

Source: CNN Business (Liam Reilly) via Slashdot