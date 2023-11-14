HIDIVE to End Service in Certain Areas Outside N. America on December 14

did not specify which areas

modified a listing on its support page on Monday to state that the service will no longer be available in certain areas outside of North America, starting on December 14. Full access to's library will be available on the service's website through December 31.

The company did not give a specific reason beyond that it this decision has been made after "constantly evaluating the HIDIVE offering" and its "area of operation."

AMC Networks acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC, which includes Sentai Filmworks and the HIDIVE streaming service, in January 2022. The acquisition includes all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, Inc., a public-private Japanese investment fund.

Sentai Filmworks is a global supplier of anime and official merchandise. The company's brands include the HIDIVE streaming service, SentaiFilmworks.com, Anime Network cable video-on-demand, and Sentai Studios . Sentai Filmworks has licensed numerous anime, including Made in Abyss , Akame ga KILL! , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and Parasyte -the maxim- .

The Plex streaming service added in March an "Anime x HIDIVE " channel that plays anime licensed by Sentai Filmworks all day for free with advertisements.

Sentai Filmworks and Japan's Mainichi Broadcasting System ( MBS ) entered a new partnership and distribution agreement in March. The deal provides exclusive rights for HIDIVE to stream part of MBS ' future programming in all global markets outside of Asia.

Source: HIDIVE