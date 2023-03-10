Plex Streaming Service Adds 24/7 HIDIVE Anime Channel

© HIDIVE

The Plex streaming service added earlier this month a new "Anime x channel that plays anime licensed byall day for free with advertisements. Streaming anime include, and

The channel's schedule is available on the service's website.

Sentai Filmworks is a global supplier of anime and official merchandise. The company's brands include the HIDIVE streaming service, SentaiFilmworks.com, Anime Network cable video-on-demand, and Sentai Studios . Sentai Filmworks has licensed numerous anime, including Made in Abyss , Akame ga KILL! , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and Parasyte -the maxim- .

AMC Networks acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC, which includes Sentai Filmworks and the HIDIVE streaming service, in January 2022. The acquisition includes all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, Inc., a public-private Japanese investment fund.

Sentai Filmworks and Japan's Mainichi Broadcasting System ( MBS ) entered a new partnership and distribution agreement on March 2. The deal provides exclusive rights for HIDIVE to stream part of MBS ' future programming in all global markets outside of Asia.

Source: Plex via Cord Cutters News