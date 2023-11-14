Liar Liar Light Novels To End with 15th Volume

Image via Amazon © Haruki Kuō, Yen Press

The official Twitter account for the Liar, Liar franchise based on Haruki Kuō 's light novels announced on Monday the series will end with the 15th volume, which ships on November 25.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

The Academy: a school the size of an island where students compete for ranks. Not only did Hiroto Shinohara pass the most rigorous exam in the country with top marks to transfer there, but he defeated last year's reigning champ on his very first day, catapulting him to the highest rank in record time. Except…he didn't. The truth is, he screwed up big time, and now he must maintain his position at the Academy no matter what. It's a liar's world, after all!

Kadokawa 's MF Bunko imprint launched the novel series with art by the Kinokonomi illustrator unit member konomi in April 2019, and the 14th volume shipped on July 25. Yen Press licensed the novels and will release the second volume in English on November 28.

Funa Yukina launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2019, and the second compiled book volume shipped in November 2020.

The series inspired an anime, which debuted on July 22. Crunchyroll streams the series with English subtitles, as well as an English dub.

Source: Liar, Liar 's official Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.