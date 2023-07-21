Liar Liar Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, July 22 Premiere

© 2023 久追遥希/KADOKAWA/ライアー・ライアー製作委員会

announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the anime of's(not related to'smanga) light novel series on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Morgan Lauré , Dani Chambers , Philip Annarella , Grant Paulsen , Jalitza Delgado , and Izzi Raine .

Jason Lord is directing the English dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Kieran Flitton is writing the script. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Ian Emerson is the engineer.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and Sun TV on July 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The "academy x mind game x romantic comedy" story is set on the "Academy" island where students battle to determine their rankings. Hiroto Shinohara earned the highest ever grade in this school's entrance exam, the toughest in the entire country. On his first day at the school, he takes down the previous reigning queen, Sarasa Saionji, and becomes the fastest ever student to join the school's elite "Seven Stars."

Except, he didn't really. It's all a lie. Now to maintain his top ranking, he must fight these school mind games with lies and bluffs. He does whatever it takes with the help of the cute "cheat maid" Shirayuki Himeji (voiced by Miku Itō in a previous promotional video) and even Saionji (who is actually a phony herself).

Satoru Ōno and Naoki Matsuura ( Girls' Frontline episode director) are directing the anime at Geek Toys . Momoka Toyoda ( Shadows House episode script writer) is in charge of the series scripts. Yumi Nakamura ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku OVA 2-3 character designer) is designing the characters. Yasuya Yuki is the color key artist, and Ji Woo Park is the art director. Baek Ryun Chae is the technical director, and Keisuke Yanagi is in charge of editing. Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. Kuniyuki Takahashi and Keiichi Hirokawa from MONACA are composing the music with MONACA CyberAgent as the music producer. May'n performs the anime's opening theme song "Lies Goes On," while idol group SMILE PRINCESS performs the anime's ending theme song "faky merry game."

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)