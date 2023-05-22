Liar Liar Anime Reveals July 8 Premiere Date

© 2023 久追遥希/KADOKAWA/ライアー・ライアー製作委員会

The official website for the anime of's(not related to'smanga) light novel series revealed the anime's July 8 premiere date on Monday. The anime will premiere onandon July 8 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and onon July 9.

The "academy x mind game x romantic comedy" story is set on the "Academy" island where students battle to determine their rankings. Hiroto Shinohara earned the highest ever grade in this school's entrance exam, the toughest in the entire country. On his first day at the school, he takes down the previous reigning queen, Sarasa Saionji, and becomes the fastest ever student to join the school's elite "Seven Stars."

Except, he didn't really. It's all a lie. Now to maintain his top ranking, he must fight these school mind games with lies and bluffs. He does whatever it takes with the help of the cute "cheat maid" Shirayuki Himeji (voiced by Miku Itō in a previous promotional video) and even Saionji (who is actually a phony herself).

Satoru Ōno and Naoki Matsuura ( Girls' Frontline episode director) are directing the anime at Geek Toys . Momoka Toyoda ( Shadows House episode script writer) is in charge of the series scripts. Yumi Nakamura ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku OVA 2-3 character designer) is designing the characters. May'n performs the anime's opening theme song "Lies Goes On," while idol group SMILE PRINCESS performs the anime's ending theme song "faky merry game."

Source: Liar Liar anime's website



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.