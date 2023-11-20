'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' TV Anime Adds 4 More Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) unveiled four more cast members on Tuesday:

Aya Yamane as Krall, a torture officer

Ai Kayano as Giant, another torture officer

Rina Hidaka as Mao Mao, the only daughter of the Hell-Lordr

Mai Nakahara as Lulune, the queen

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

The cast includes:

Yōko Kanemori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) is directing the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) is in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) are designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on July 4. The manga has over 200 million views.

Publisher Shueisha describes the manga's story:

A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!

Haruhara's Senyū. manga inspired two television anime in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan. Haruhara's Gakumon! ~Ōkami Shōjo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime in 2014.

Haruahara launched the Suginami Tōbatsu Kōmuin - Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito (Suginami, Public Servant and Eliminator - The People on Dungeon Duty) on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2019.