Red Cat Ramen Manga Gets Anime

A website opened on Monday to announce that an anime adaptation of ANGYAMAN 's Red Cat Ramen manga has been green-lit.

© アンギャマン／集英社・ラーメン赤猫製作委員会

The MANGA Plus service is serializing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!

ANGYAMAN first posted the manga on Shueisha 's Jump Rookie! site in November 2021, and Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service then picked up the manga for serialization in March 2022. It began its regular weekly serialization that October, and Shueisha will publish its sixth volume on December 4.

Source: Comic Natalie