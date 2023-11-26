×
Red Cat Ramen Manga Gets Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
ANGYAMAN's workplace manga about human worker at feline ramen shop

A website opened on Monday to announce that an anime adaptation of ANGYAMAN's Red Cat Ramen manga has been green-lit.

The MANGA Plus service is serializing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!

ANGYAMAN first posted the manga on Shueisha's Jump Rookie! site in November 2021, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service then picked up the manga for serialization in March 2022. It began its regular weekly serialization that October, and Shueisha will publish its sixth volume on December 4.

Source: Comic Natalie

