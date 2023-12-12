My Monster Secret's Eiji Masuda Launches New Manga

Also: new titles from Izumi Katsuki, Satoshi Ōzone, Tatsuoki Nakamura

Akita Publishing revealed on Monday that My Monster Secret creator Eiji Masuda will publish a new love comedy series Kesa mo Yuraretemasu (Shaking in the morning too) in the March issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Champion , which goes on sale on February 9.

Image via Bessatsu Shōnen Champion's Twitter © Akita Publishing

The magazine describes the story as a "new and exciting situation love comedy" that involves high school student Yuki Maibara, a high school girl on the 6:58 a.m. train he takes to school, as well as the other passengers on the train.

The other titles announced include Izumi Katsuki's Isegure , Satoshi Ōzone's Kaburidani (temporary name), Tatsuoki Nakamura's Kaijyūtan Arawaru , and one yet to be announced title from a "very popular series".

Image via Amazon Japan © Akita Publishing, Eiji Masuda

Masuda launched the manga in August 2020, and ended the Yumemigaoka Wonderland manga in January 2022. Akita Shoten published the fourth compiled book volume in February 2022. The omnibus manga centers on stories of different people in a world where suddenly anyone can have their wish granted.

Masuda launched the Shūkan Shōnen Hachi (Weekly Shonen Hachi) manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2018, and ended it in November 2018. The fifth and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2019.

Masuda launched Jitsu wa Watashi wa in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2013, and ended the series in February 2017. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume on March 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under the title My Monster Secret .

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The manga also received a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo's Shinjukumura Live theater in May 2016.