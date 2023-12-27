Anju Hino Launches New Kyōganake no Hanayome Manga

Series launches on January 22

The January issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on December 21 that ECHIGOBAKUFU creator Anju Hino is launching a new manga series Kyōganake no Hanayome (The Flower Bride of the Kyōkane Clan) in the February issue, which goes on sale on January 22.

Image via Gangan Joker's Twitter account © Anju Hino, Square Enix

The story revolves around the mysterious new bride of the Kyokane Family, a famous clan of sorcerers. There seem to be secrets hiding behind her beautiful appearance.

Hino launched the ECHIGOBAKUFU manga on LINE manga in 2021. The series was adapted into a television anime in 2022 and aired on Niigata Sogo Television (NST).

Hino was also the artist behind the My Unexpected Marriage manga, based on the Botsuraku Reijō no Ikoku Kekkonroku light novels written by Mashimesa Emoto with art by Machi . Square Enix shipped the fourth and final compiled book volume in December 2021.

