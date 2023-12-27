News
Diasporaiser Manga Ends
posted on by Anita Tai
Science fiction series launched on September 15
Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ platform published the final chapter of Ondori Nukui's Diasporaiser manga last Friday.
MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:
On an Earth rampant with malevolent aliens, a mysterious young boy and a stern old man cross paths in a curious twist of fate...In a universe where magic reigns supreme as the ultimate form of military might, their epic adventure begins!
Nukui launched the series on Shonen Jump Plus on September 15. Shueisha shipped the first compiled book volume on December 4. The second and final volume ships on March 4.
Source: Shonen Jump+