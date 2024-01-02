Jiangshi X Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Fantasy battle series launched in January 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Shueisha, Norihiko Kurazono

Norihiko Kurazono revealed on Shonen Jump+ Monday that the Jiangshi X ( Kyonshī X ) manga will end in four chapters.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

A silent darkness threatens a thousand years of peace... Who can stand up to great evil...and Jiangshi?! Young warriors, become the light that defeats despair! Welcome to this new Chinese battle fantasy series!

Viz Media also publishes the series in English.

Kurazono launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Plus website in January 2023. The manga debuted as a one-shot in December 2021. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on October 4.



Source: Shonen Jump+