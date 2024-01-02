Kemuri Karakara Launches New Aoen no Scavenger Manga

Sci-fi series launched December 28

Artist Kemuri Karakara debuted a new manga titled Aoen no Scavenger (Scavenger of the Blue Flame) on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website on December 28. The artist drew a series of countdown illustrations on Twitter to commemorate the new series:

The story follows the fate of humanity after a meteor has ravaged the land, as they now build their civilization upwards. A human girl, Nichika, lives in the lowest level with her sister. Unbeknownst to Nichika, she hides a secret that could change their lives forever.

Karakara launched the manga adaptation of Bun-Ō Fujisawa 's MARS RED dramatic stage reading series in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in January 2020. Karakara ended the manga with the third compiled book volume in July 2021.

Funimation premiered the anime with both English subtitles and the English dub in March 2021, one week ahead of the April 5 premiere in Japan. The second episode streamed as it aired in Japan.

Source: Sunday Webry