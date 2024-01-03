Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai Xross Blade Manga Ends

7th & final volume to ship on March 4

Image via Amazon Japan © Yoshikazu Amami, Shueisha

The February issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine published the final chapter of Yoshikazu Amami 's Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken : Xross Blade (Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai Xross Blade; "Xross" is pronounced "cross") spinoff manga on Thursday. The manga's seventh and final compiled book volume will ship on March 4.

The manga's story centers on Yūki Shiroi, a boy who wants to be a hero, but lacks the ability to be one. He tries to save a beautiful girl named Meiro, and wanders into another world, but finds himself fighting a slime. Dai suddenly appears and their journey of bond begins.

Amami launched the manga in Saikyō Jump in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 4.

The 37-volume Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

The manga's latest anime adaptation premiered in October 2020. The anime's 100th and final episode aired in October 2022. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Hoopla is streaming the anime's English dub.

The manga also inspired several video game adaptations.