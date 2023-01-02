Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Anime's English Dub Streams on Hoopla

Company streams 1st 42 episodes of anime

The Hoopla streaming service has added the English dub of the new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga. The service is streaming the first 42 episodes of the anime.

The JustWatch website lists the anime's release date on the platform as December 27. Toei Animation had previously stated the dub would premiere on Hoopla, Microsoft Store , and Vudu on November 8. The BBC iPlayer is streaming the English dub of the anime in the United Kingdom.

The anime premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's 100th and final episode aired on October 22.

The show went on hiatus after the Toei Animation hack in early March, and aired its first new episode in six weeks on April 16.

In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.

Kazuya Karasawa ( Dragon Ball Super episode director, Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyboards) served as series director at Toei Animation . Katsuhiko Chiba ( Rune Soldier , Baby Steps , Tiger Mask W ) supervised the series' scripts. Emiko Miyamoto ( Maho Girls Precure! ) designed the characters. Ayaka Fujii ( Studio Pablo ) was the art director. Yuki Hayashi composed the music. Aya Mori was in charge of color design. Dragon Quest series director Yuji Horii was credited for supervising the original manga. Toei Animation produced the anime, which was a hybrid of CG and 2D animation.

The 37-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

Source: Hoopla