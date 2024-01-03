Mamenosuke Fujimaru's Togabito no Kokuin Manga Ends

Manga based on Kairi Aotsuki's novel series launched in July 2022

Image via Amazon © Mamenosuke Fujimaru, Kairi Aotsuki, Kadokawa

ComicWalker

Togabito no Kokuin

Criminal Stigmata

The officialaccount for'swebsite revealed on Wednesday thatwill publish the final chapter of's) manga on Saturday.

The manga is based on Kairi Aotsuki's novel series of the same name. The manga centers on Kanna, a serial killer so deadly that he has been given the nickname "Reiwa-Era Jack the Ripper." He meets a boy named Mikage with features as delicate as porcelain. Mikage tells Kanna, a man looking for love, that he will love him, revealing that he is a vampire.

Fujimaru launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype manga website in July 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2023, and will publish the third volume on January 10.

Fujimaru provided the art for several installments in the Alice in the Country of... manga series, which adapts QuinRose 's otome (for female players) games. Seven Seas Entertainment has published Fujimaru's Alice manga in English.

Seven Seas also released an original illustrated version of L. Frank Baum 's original The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and The Marvelous Land of Oz novels, with art by Kriss Sison.

Fujimaru also drew the Captive Hearts Of Oz manga. Ryo Maruya wrote the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in 2017.

Source: ComicWalker Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.