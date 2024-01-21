Loner Life in Another World Light Novels Get 2024 TV Anime

A website opened on Sunday to announce the 2024 television anime adaptation of Shoji Goji 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) light novel series. The website also revealed the anime's teaser video, teaser visual, and lead cast member.

© 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

Shūichirō Umeda as Haruka

© 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

The light novels' illustrator Saku Enomaru and the manga adaptation's author Bibi also drew illustrations to celebrate the announcement:

© 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

© 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

Seven Seas licensed the light novel series and will release the eighth volume in English on March 5. The company is releasing the novels as part of its Airship imprint.

Seven Seas describes the series:

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills...and with all the girls in class tagging along!

Goji launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and the 13th volume will ship on January 25. Enomoto took over illustrations from booota for the novels starting with the third volume. A manga adaptation by Bibi launched on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019, and Overlap will publish the 18th compiled book volume also on January 25.