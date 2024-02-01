JP Games Announces New RPG for Adults Titled SHALLAH

New RPG depicts love story between human, goddess; planned for worldwide release

JP Games and Quantum Solutions — an AI development and hardware sales company — announced that they have started the development of a "new cutting-edge role-playing game for adults," tentatively titled SHALLAH , on Thursday.

Image via JP Games' website © JP GAMES

According to JP Games, the SHALLAH RPG project depicts a "fierce battle of magic and sorcery, and a love story between a human and a goddess." The game's world will incorporate the One Thousand and One Nights Middle Eastern folktales.

JP Games' CEO Hajime Tabata will be the project's producer, and the company will be responsible for the overall planning and development of the game. JP GAMES will use its own RPG/Metaverse production middleware PEGASUS WORLD KIT to develop the game. Quantum Solutions will own the SHALLAH IP, and will provide JP Games with all the necessary support to develop the game.

The game is planned to have a worldwide release.

Tabata, the former Final Fantasy XV game director, resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018, then established JP Games Inc. in December that same year.

Sources: JP Games' website, Famitsu