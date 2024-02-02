Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Game Gets PS5, PS4 Versions in Japan on May 23

Switch remaster launched in April 2023

Nihon Falcom announced on Friday that Ys Memoire: Felghana no Chikai , the Nintendo Switch remaster of Nihon Falcom's Ys: The Oath in Felghana game, will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 23.

Image via Nihon Falcom's Twitter account © Nihon Falcom

The action RPG launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in April 2023.

Nihon Falcom first released Ys: The Oath in Felghana for PC in Japan in June 2005, and then for PlayStation Portable in 2010. XSEED Games released an English version on PSP in 2010 and then for PC in 2012. XSEED describes the game:

Fresh off a whirlwind tour of adventure, Ys: The Oath in Felghana opens with Ys series heroes Adol and Dogi as they make an unannounced visit to Dogi's hometown of Redmont in the land of Felghana. It quickly becomes apparent that things have changed dramatically since Dogi left years earlier. Hordes of violent monsters roam the outskirts of town, a long-dormant volcano has suddenly become active again, and the new lord of the land has been taxing the citizens heavily. As Adol and Dogi begin to search for the sources of Felghana's recent struggles, each clue found leads them closer to the disturbing conclusion that these events are all somehow linked, and it is only they who can save Felghana.

Ys: The Oath in Felghana is itself a remake of Ys III: Wanderers from Ys , the third game in the franchise . The game originally released in 1989.

