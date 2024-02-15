Fe's Love of Kill Epilogue Spinoff Manga Ends

Epilogue spinoff launched in May 2023

© Fe, Kadokawa

Koroshi Ai

The officialaccount for'smagazine revealed on Thursday that the magazine's March issue published the final chapter of the epilogue side story of's) manga on Thursday. The manga's 14th and final compiled book volume will contain the side story chapters, and will ship on February 27.

The spinoff manga launched in May 2023. The spinoff manga's story takes place after the main manga's end.

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015, and ended the series in January 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in January 2023.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and the company describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2022 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll premiered the anime early at the Anime NYC event in November 2021, and streamed the series as it aired in Japan.