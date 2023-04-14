Fe's Love of Kill Manga Gets Spinoff That Takes Place After Main Manga's End

Main manga ended on January 14

Koroshi Ai

The official website for'smagazine revealed on Friday that's) manga is getting a spinoff that will launch in the magazine's June issue on May 15. The new chapter in that issue will have an opening cover page. The manga will take place after the main manga's end.

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015, and ended the series on January 14. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume on January 26.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and the company describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2022 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll premiered the anime early at the Anime NYC event in November 2021, and streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Monthly Comic Gene



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.